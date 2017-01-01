High accuracy training data to power self-driving models
Our APIs are built to provide data for a wide variety of self-driving use cases. Use Scale to generate extremely high quality datasets for all your labeling needs.
We build sophisticated tooling and rigorous QA processes so you don't have to. Simply send requests to our REST API for impeccable training data.Explore our docs
client.createAnnotationTask({
instruction: 'Draw a bounding box around all the cars in the image.',
attachment: 'http://i.imgur.com/v4cBreD.jpg',
objects_to_annotate: ['car'],
callback_url: 'http://www.example.com/callback',
}, (err, task) => {
// do something with task
});
We've built tools for a comprehensive set of image annotation requirements. Our API is built to handle a wide range of labeling requirements.
We are committed to providing a flexible, scalable, and powerful solution to help you iterate with velocity.
Scale is powered by sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to power our QA process and ensure high quality at large scales.
We process millions of images a month and are built to rapidly scale up and down to meet your requirements.
We have built the most efficient tools out there and are wholly committed to continuing to iterate on efficiency and ease-of-use.
Scale is the most cost-effective solution out there for high-quality labels regardless of scale. Our QA and tools allow us operate extremely efficiently.