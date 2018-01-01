We are introducing Training Data for Self Driving Cars
Chat0

Sensor Fusion Annotation

All the data you need to build 3D perception using LiDAR, camera, and radar.

    Supported Sensors

    We provide support for all major sensors for 3D perception. The data we provide powers autonomous vehicles, drones, maps, and more.

    LiDAR

    Dense 3D scene understanding for high-fidelity perception within 30 meters.

    Camera

    Photo context for objects with sparse LIDAR points within 70 meters.

    Radar

    Sparse scene understanding for longer range detection within 150 meters.

    How It Works

    Simply send sensor data to our elegant APIs and receive impeccable ground truth data. We'll handle the rest.

    "Please label all cars, pedestrians, and cyclists in each frame."

    client.createLidarAnnotationTask({
  'callback_url': 'http://www.example.com/callback',
  'instruction': 'Please label all cars, pedestrians, and cyclists in each frame.',
  'attachment_type': 'json',
  'attachments': attachments,
  'labels': ['car', 'pedestrian', 'cyclist'],
  'meters_per_unit': 2.3,
  'max_distance_meters': 30
}, (err, task) => {
    // do something with task
});


      Temporal Labeling

      Our APIs accept sequences of temporally linked frames, allowing us to produce 3D tracks for detected objects. Use this data to train your planning models.

      Comprehensive Label Support

      We support a large and growing number of labels for 3D labeling, from cars and cyclists to construction cones and animals. Leverage our expertise.

      All Sensors Welcome

      We provide simple interfaces to send over LIDAR, camera, and radar to provide a comprehensive 3D scene. We aim to be the one interface for 3D perception.

      “We @voyage can vouch for @scaleAPI - extremely helpful and awesome 3D annotations!”

      Tarin ZiyaeeCTO & Co-Founder

      “Scale is a critical part of our stack, providing both software & trained resources to label our LIDAR and camera data with extremely high quality. When the team comes to me with new projects, I’m always confident that Scale will meet our needs & timelines.”

      Brandon MoakCTO & Co-Founder

      Scale helps you move faster

      We are committed to providing a flexible, scalable, and powerful solution to help you iterate with velocity.

      • Built for Scale

        We process millions of tasks each month and are built to rapidly scale up and down to meet your requirements.

      • Impeccable Quality

        We have built out sophisticated quality assurance processes with in-house specialists to ensure we only produce quality results even at large scales.

      • Powerful, Beautiful Interfaces

        Our optimized interfaces allow our Scalers to be accurate, productive, and successful while working with complex and unintuitive 3D data.

      • Customer QA

        Our customers get access to the same interfaces we use internally to be able to inspect and assure quality on our results. We make it easy to check out work.

      • Customer Success Engineering

        We pair our customers with a dedicated customer success engineer who ensures smooth integration and service for our customers.

      • Integrated with Machine Learning

        We use machine learning in a number of ways, from making our Scalers more efficient to ensuring quality on their work.

      Scale is trusted by
      world class companies.

      We work with the most technologically forward autonomous vehicle companies out there. Our expertise and excellence allow our customers to build incredible technology powered by impeccable data.

      Get started today
