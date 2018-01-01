All the data you need to build 3D perception using LiDAR, camera, and radar.
We provide support for all major sensors for 3D perception. The data we provide powers autonomous vehicles, drones, maps, and more.
Dense 3D scene understanding for high-fidelity perception within 30 meters.
Photo context for objects with sparse LIDAR points within 70 meters.
Sparse scene understanding for longer range detection within 150 meters.
Simply send sensor data to our elegant APIs and receive impeccable ground truth data. We'll handle the rest.
client.createLidarAnnotationTask({
'callback_url': 'http://www.example.com/callback',
'instruction': 'Please label all cars, pedestrians, and cyclists in each frame.',
'attachment_type': 'json',
'attachments': attachments,
'labels': ['car', 'pedestrian', 'cyclist'],
'meters_per_unit': 2.3,
'max_distance_meters': 30
}, (err, task) => {
// do something with task
});
Our APIs accept sequences of temporally linked frames, allowing us to produce 3D tracks for detected objects. Use this data to train your planning models.
We support a large and growing number of labels for 3D labeling, from cars and cyclists to construction cones and animals. Leverage our expertise.
We provide simple interfaces to send over LIDAR, camera, and radar to provide a comprehensive 3D scene. We aim to be the one interface for 3D perception.
“We @voyage can vouch for @scaleAPI - extremely helpful and awesome 3D annotations!”Tarin ZiyaeeCTO & Co-Founder
“Scale is a critical part of our stack, providing both software & trained resources to label our LIDAR and camera data with extremely high quality. When the team comes to me with new projects, I’m always confident that Scale will meet our needs & timelines.”Brandon MoakCTO & Co-Founder
We are committed to providing a flexible, scalable, and powerful solution to help you iterate with velocity.
We process millions of tasks each month and are built to rapidly scale up and down to meet your requirements.
We have built out sophisticated quality assurance processes with in-house specialists to ensure we only produce quality results even at large scales.
Our optimized interfaces allow our Scalers to be accurate, productive, and successful while working with complex and unintuitive 3D data.
Our customers get access to the same interfaces we use internally to be able to inspect and assure quality on our results. We make it easy to check out work.
We pair our customers with a dedicated customer success engineer who ensures smooth integration and service for our customers.
We use machine learning in a number of ways, from making our Scalers more efficient to ensuring quality on their work.
We work with the most technologically forward autonomous vehicle companies out there. Our expertise and excellence allow our customers to build incredible technology powered by impeccable data.